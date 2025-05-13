What Does the Post-Bud Black Era Look Like for the Colorado Rockies?

On pace to set a dubious Major League record with 133 losses and following consecutive 100-loss seasons, it seemed obvious following a 21-0 defeat on Saturday night to remove the face of the on-field product and his right-hand man in bench coach Mike Redmond. It was a similar strategy employed by the Pittsburgh Pirates, who bid farewell to Derek Shelton in his sixth season as skipper.

Pittsburgh, mired in six-straight losing seasons and void of a playoff appearance since the start of 2016, needs to do a lot more than fire the head of the coaching staff. Colorado, also on the precipice of seven consecutive losing campaigns and without a run to October since 2018, should also explore more changes.

Black, the all-time leader in franchise history for games (1,234) and wins (544), is the only manager to lead Colorado to consecutive postseason appearances (2017-18). He inherited an improved 75-win club in 2016 and elevated a trio of rookie starting pitchers — Germán Márquez, Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela — to bring the club back to the postseason for the first time in eight years.

“A lot of different emotions right now. I’ve been with Buddy and Red my entire career up to this point,” Freeland said on Sunday following the change at manager. “I love both those guys to death, and I’ll be in contact with them for the rest of my life. But clearly some changes needed to be made to see if we can start turning this thing around, get going in a new direction, get some traction and start helping the team.”

Third base coach and infield instructor Warren Schaeffer takes over as interim manager. Clint Hurdle, recently appointed as the hitting coach following the firing of Hensley Meulens last month, will serve as the bench coach.

“I believe that Warren is the right person to lead us forward for the remainder of this season, develop our young talent at the Major League level and get our club back to playing a better brand of baseball,” said General Manager Bill Schmidt. “He has a great ability to connect with both veterans and young players and is an excellent communicator.”