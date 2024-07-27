Injuries Have Taken Some of the Top Talent Off the Trade Market

The A’s are placing All-Star closer and hot commodity Mason Miller on the IL just days before the trade deadline after he broke his pinkie punching a padded table following a win, per @MartinJGallegos. pic.twitter.com/uxLQIFcFdV — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 25, 2024

With a projected hefty return, Miller was rumored to have interest from top postseason contenders, such as the Baltimore Orioles, who have one of the top farm systems in baseball featuring six prospects within the top 100 according to Just Baseball.

Now contending teams will have no choice but to head back to the drawing board to find a solution to bolster the backend of their bullpens.

While the difference in return for five years of control of Miller as opposed to five-and-a-half years shouldn’t be all that different, considering the volatility of relievers you’d have to think the Athletics will be left disappointed that they no longer have the opportunity to field offers in the midst of Miller’s torrid season.

There’s more than just injury at play when it comes to the discussion of Bo Bichette’s trade status at the deadline, after it was reported on July 24, per Ben Nicholson-Smith, that the Blue Jays would not be trading their big names, including Bichette, at this years deadline. This reaffirmed earlier comments made by GM Ross Atkins which indicated the Blue Jays were not going to trade players with control beyond 2024.

But when Bichette hit the 10-day IL on July 20 with a right calf strain, it seemed all but certain that the trade talks surrounding him would officially die down for the season.

With the Blue Jays having such a disappointing season in 2024, as they currently sit last in the AL East, and Bichette struggling to find his past all-star form, the question of a rebuild has come into question for Toronto.