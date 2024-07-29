What Does a Successful Deadline Look Like for the Chicago White Sox?

The deadline is tomorrow and Chicago has to find a way to capitalize to an extent. Let’s look at each step that can be taken to make it another solid deadline effort as they set their sights on 2026 and beyond.

1. Cash in on Erick Fedde Bidding War

Essentially every contender could use a consistent middle rotation presence as they push for the postseason. Plenty of teams are a logical fit for Fedde and the best case scenario for the White Sox is somewhat of a bidding war for one of the best starters on the market.

Whether it may be a high-end contender like the Dodgers or Phillies, a team pushing for a wild card spot like the Cardinals or Mets, or a team seeking stability like the Astros or Padres, the Sox should be able to cash in.

Erick Fedde, Nasty 85mph Sweeper. 😨 pic.twitter.com/L9r4mNcWdq — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 27, 2024

Fedde’s two-year, $15 million deal, which was somewhat risky in the winter, looks like a bargain now. While there are some concerns about him maintaining production, he’s been nothing but consistent all season and can be a playoff option for the next two Octobers.

The first step for the White Sox in the next day and a half is to get at least one high-end prospect and hopefully a secondary piece in exchange for their veteran No. 2 starter.

2. Trade Garrett Crochet IF Price is Met

This is the big puzzle piece for the White Sox as Garrett Crochet’s market is so fascinatingly complex. I don’t believe that trading Crochet is a necessity for the White Sox and selling just for the sake of selling isn’t logical.