Los Angeles Dodgers Trade Deadline Guide

Pitching

Clayton Kershaw is currently injured. Walker Buhler has missed the entire season and is working to get back. Dustin May is back on the shelf yet again. Noah Syndergaard is out along with Ryan Pepiot. On top of the injuries, Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin have not been the most inconsistent of any point in their careers.

Adding a starter is priority number one in my eyes. With questions about Urias, the Kershaw injury (only IL-15), and the reliance on rookies, I don’t see the Dodgers getting cute and rolling the dice. Which starter will they target is the next question.

Team Contract ERA FIP Dylan Cease White Sox $5.7 Million (Arb-1, FA ’26) 4.04 3.63 Lucas Giolito White Sox $10.4 Million (Expiring) 3.79 4.46 Marcus Stroman Cubs $25 Million (Opt-Out after Season) 3,09 3.51 Eduardo Rodriguez Tigers $14 Million (Opt-Out after season) 2.69 3.14 Jordan Montgomery Cardinals $10 Million (Expiring) 3.37 3.59

As expected, most of the big names are fits. The White Sox are in an obvious selling situation and need to capitalize on their expiring contracts, and even a few with team control. Getting Dylan Cease would be a huge win, but I think he’s one Chicago holds onto at this deadline.

So, let’s shift our focus to a Santa Monica kid, Lucas Giolito. A solid vet on an expiring deal who’s been pretty consistent. You know what you are going to get with Gio and sometimes that’s better than a volatile option. Jump on Route 66 Lucas, and drive on home.

Lucas Giolito, 93mph Fastball and 85mph Slider, Overlay pic.twitter.com/gau28Ri4rd — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2023

Stroman and Rodriguez each have player options, but are looking more than likely to exercise them, making each a rental. Both have been putting up some of the best numbers of their careers and the Dodgers have what it takes to match most other teams offers. Unlikely to take one of your top 3-5 prospects, the rental route is looking like the most reasonable plan for the Dodgers.

Lastly, lefty Jordan Montgomery is an option. In a similar tier to everyone listed below Cease, Montgomery can step into the number three or four spot in the rotation and add a veteran arm, taking some pressure (and innings) off a rookie.