The WBC Is Baseball as I Loved It in My Childhood

Well, six years have passed since the last World Baseball Classic. My relationship to the game has transformed dramatically in that time, as has the game itself. With each passing year, I learn to use new tools, statistics, and resources to evaluate players. I read in-depth farm system reports on every team. Not a day goes by that I don’t learn something new from the phenomenal data on FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus. In other words, I’m a bigger nerd than I used to be. On top of that, baseball itself has never been more nerd-friendly. Defensive metrics are improving, Statcast has grown into a tremendous resource, and sabermetrics are more accessible than ever.

These days, my relationship to baseball has just as much to do with boxscores, databases, and Stathead searches as it does with watching the actual games. And don’t get me wrong, I love that! I’m thrilled to have so many resources at my disposal, and learning about this wonderful sport is a joy and a privilege. Yet all the same, I can’t deny that there’s a certain magic missing from my baseball fandom – a magic that comes from purely engaging with the game on the field and disregarding everything else. In other words, a magic that comes from watching baseball the same way I did in my childhood.

And that is why I’m so excited for the World Baseball Classic.

The Sho has already started.



Shohei Ohtani rips TWO home runs in #WorldBaseballClassic exhibition action. pic.twitter.com/fkS6KWtyZA — MLB (@MLB) March 6, 2023

In the WBC, I can enjoy the thrills of high-level, competitive baseball without the added noise of numbers. In a tournament like this, the stats really and truly do not matter. I don’t have to worry about evaluating players for my next article. Instead, I can simply watch the tournament and remain wholly engaged with the game on the field.

This past season, I had a similar epiphany as I watched Sandy Alcantara pitch his way to a Cy Young Award. I had always been a big fan of his, but without any particular reason. I just liked watching him pitch, and I had a gut feeling he was going to become a star. Somehow, I had never read a report on him as a prospect or spent time on his Savant page. He was a complete blind spot for me, yet I loved him all the same.

When Alcantara broke out, I was elated. It reminded me of how it felt to be a fan in my childhood. Back when I was a kid, I didn’t care about velocity or walk rate or pitch arsenals. I just liked watching guys pitch. When one of my favorite players succeeded, it felt magical. As I watched Alcantara become an ace this season, I felt a wonderful spark of nostalgia for the baseball fandom of my youth. And I think this year’s WBC is going to give me that feeling all over again.