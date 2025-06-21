Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy wins the 47th Golden Spikes Award

Off the field, Aloy was an absolute leader in the clubhouse and played the game with a ton of passion and integrity. The kind of guy you want to build your entire team around.

Aloy was a steady producer in the Razorbacks lineup where he slashed .350/.434/.673 with 19 2B, two 3B, 21 HR, and 68 RBI while stealing nine bags. As Wehiwa Aloy went so did the rest of the Razorbacks lineup.

Those numbers were tops in the nation in many of those categories. He carried much of his regular season success at the plate into the postseason where he went 11-for-34 with eight runs, 10 RBI and five extra base hits in nine games. He was Mr. Reliable all year long.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was a thing of beauty. He showcased incredible range all season long and could just make the huge play at any time. He made just five errors on the entire season, posting a .978 fielding percentage.



The overall profile and abilities has pushed his name in to the first round conversation and he could potentially be a top 15 pick.

Wehiwa Aloy is the definition of do-it-all. pic.twitter.com/Vrpl2XxHx3 — HawgBeat (@ArkansasRivals) April 18, 2025

Wehiwa Aloy’s Golden Spikes win is a fitting capstone to a season defined by consistency, leadership, and performance. Whether it was sparking Arkansas’ offense, anchoring the defense, or setting the tone in the clubhouse, Aloy delivered in every facet of the game.



As he now turns his attention to the MLB Draft, there’s little doubt that his blend of talent, work ethic, and character will continue to stand out at the next level, just as it did all year in Fayetteville.