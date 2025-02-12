How Much Will it Cost to Extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

Talent Worth Paying For

The son of baseball Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. and nephew of former MLB player Wilton Guerrero, Guerrero Jr. was the top-ranked international free agent by Baseball America and the fourth-ranked by MLB.com when he became eligible for free agency in 2015. He signed with the Blue Jays on July 2 at the age of 16, and it didn’t take long for him to establish himself as the organization’s player to watch.

Guerrero made his professional debut with the Blue Jays’ Advanced Rookie affiliate in July 2016, and by the start of the 2017 season, he was MLB Pipeline’s third-ranked prospect at third base. In 276 plate appearances split between Class-A (now Single-A) and Advanced-A (now High-A) in 2017, Guerrero hit .323/.425/.485 with 13 home runs, 76 RBI, and more walks (76) than strikeouts (62), earning a selection to the All-Star Futures Game and the title of ESPN’s Prospect of the Year.

Going into the 2018 season, both MLB.com and Baseball America ranked Guerrero as the top prospect in the Blue Jays organization, and a year later, he was the top-ranked prospect in all of MLB. He made his big league debut with Toronto on April 26, 2019, and on May 11, Guerrero hit his first major league home run to become the youngest player to hit a home run in Blue Jays history (20 years, 59 days). Guerrero finished his rookie season with a .272/.339/.433 line, 15 home runs, and 69 RBI in 514 plate appearances, having hit the ball with the highest exit velocity (118.9 mph) of all balls hit in the majors that year.

Still, if there was any question about Guerrero’s status as a superstar, he certainly left no doubt in 2021.

Having transitioned to playing first base the season prior, Guerrero was selected to the 2021 All-Star Game as the American League’s starting first baseman, and won the game’s MVP Award to become the first Blue Jays player, first Canadian citizen, and youngest player (22 years, 119 days) in history to receive the honor. He finished the season having slashed .311/.401/.601 with a 167 OPS+, 48 home runs, and 111 RBI in 698 plate appearances, leading MLB in runs scored (123) and total bases (363), and tying the Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Pérez for the most home runs. For his incredible campaign, Guerrero won the AL Hank Aaron Award and his first Silver Slugger Award, and finished second in AL MVP voting, only behind the Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani.

Guerrero’s stats dipped over the next two seasons, but the first baseman’s 133 OPS+ in 2022 and 116 OPS+ in 2023 were still respectable enough to earn him All-Star selections, while his elite fielding in 2022 won him a Gold Glove Award. Still, the first baseman’s 2024 campaign certainly served as any sort of comeback season he may have needed, and now entering his final year of club control, Guerrero’s market value is as high as ever.