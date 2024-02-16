Blue Jays Continue to Fall Behind on the Contract Extension Wagon

Most of the players signed to these deals are players close to arbitration, locking down their homegrown talent before having to go through the process, while some teams are committing money and years to players who are just getting their feet wet in the big leagues but are betting on them becoming a key part of the future for the club.

Some clubs are even signing top prospects to long-term deals before they even reach the Major Leagues, attempting to save money in future arbitration years while the player locks down guaranteed funds and increased job security over the next decade.

Blue Jays have yet to jump on the contract extension wagon

Most recently, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals agreed to an 11-year extension worth $288 million guaranteed, although options and other incentives could see the total value rise to $377 million.

It’s a similar idea to what the Seattle Mariners and Julio Rodríguez agreed to before the end of the 2022 season, where various options and incentives based on different individual awards could see the total value rise to a maximum of $470 million over the life of the deal.

"I think it was more just going out there and being myself. Being Bobby Witt Jr."@BwittJr joins #MLBTonight to talk about his monster 2023 season and new 11-year extension with the @Royals! pic.twitter.com/PAIIFCPV8D — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) February 8, 2024

These deals are complicated in nature but teams across the league are starting to secure star players for the long haul, keeping the likes of Witt Jr. and Rodríguez with their respective clubs for their prime years and likely for most (if not all) of their big league careers.

Other players to sign long-term contracts with their respective clubs include Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres), Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves), and Jackson Chourio (Brewers), who has yet to make his big league debut but is already committed to Milwaukee for at least the next eight seasons.