Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Wins Arbitration Case Over the Blue Jays

Arbitration can be a nasty ordeal, as a group of representatives from the team argues why the player isn’t worth the money he is seeking, often to his face.

Many will remember Corbin Burnes’s controversial arbitration hearing from last offseason. The 2021 NL Cy Young winner was upset by what the Brewers organization had to say in regards to why he wasn’t worth the $10.75 million he asked for. The panel sided in the club’s favor, and Burnes made $10.01 million instead.

Looking at the big picture, it isn’t like the Blue Jays can’t afford the extra $1.85 million Guerrero requested. It’s honestly a bit baffling that the club was willing to go through the arbitration process with one of their top players in the first place.

The Jays are one of the only teams in the league that hasn’t joined in on the trend of signing their young players to long-term deals. Clubs like the Royals (Bobby Witt Jr.), the Mariners (Julio Rodríguez), and the Diamondbacks (Corbin Carroll) have done so in recent years. These deals come with some degree of risk, but they can also have many positive benefits both on and off the field, especially for a Blue Jays team that currently has just three players signed beyond the 2025 season (Kevin Gausman, José Berríos, and George Springer; Yariel Rodriguez has yet to officially put pen to paper).

The Jays could have another eight players eligible for arbitration in 2026, but some of their core players like Bichette and Guerrero are currently slated for free agency with no extension talks in sight.

Arbitrators rule in favour of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., per source. He will earn $19.9m from the Blue Jays this season. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) February 8, 2024

On the heels of his arbitration victory over the Jays, Guerrero has struggled to live up to the expectations he set back in 2021.