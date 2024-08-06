Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continues to Impress When He Is At His Best
Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the hottest bats in the big leagues after a rough start to the campaign.
The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of the biggest disappointments this season, with the club trading away seven veterans at the trade deadline to rebuild some prospect capital for the 2025 campaign. While this squad has turned from a contender into a spoiler with two months left in the season, one player on the Blue Jays continues to impress amidst a down year collectively – Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The Montreal-born slugger has become one of the toughest outs lately, with the 25-year-old finding a rhythm at the plate that has some posting video game-like numbers over the past few weeks.
Since July 14, Guerrero has posted a .500/.560/1.078 slash line with a .469 BABIP and a 1.638 OPS, collecting 10 doubles and nine home runs through 17 games and 64 at-bats.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s Bat Is On Fire
Through the sample size, the Canadian has eight multi-hit games, including six contests where he has amassed three or more hits. Guerrero has also contributed 18 RBI and has nine walks compared to seven strikeouts, leaving borderline pitches off the plate and generating stronger at-bats that have helped the Jays stay competitive given the recent sell-off. This past week, the Blue Jays slugger earned the American League Player of the Week honour for his efforts against Baltimore and New York.
Across the Major Leagues, Guerrero leads multiple offensive statistical categories since that July 14th date – average, SLG, OPS, wRC+ (340), fWAR (2.0), wOBA (.657), and ISO (.578) – while sitting tied with four others with his nine round-trippers. His statcast line is full of red values, with the Blue Jays first baseman holding marks over the 90th percentile in Barrel %, Bat Speed, xwOBA, xSLG, xBA, Hard-Hit %, and Average Exit Velocity.
He has also produced a +28 batting run value, ranking in the 97th percentile. He is punishing mistake pitches in the zone and continues to find ways to get on base, riding a 17-game hit streak as the Jays face the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game set starting today.
This impressive run at the plate has not been the case for Guerrero the entire campaign, as the right-handed batter struggled mightily out of the gate – similar to most of the Blue Jays roster players.
Through the first month of the season, Guerrero amassed just eight extra-base hits and owned a .678 OPS with 28 strikeouts on his record. His batting average flirted with the Mendoza line at .229 and his 11 walks were helping with his .331 OBP but fans were still waiting for the power bat to return. Things started to change in mid-May, as the former Home Run Derby winner raised his batting average by over .70 points and was flirting with the .300 mark while posting an OPS over .800 for the first time in 2024 – a sign of things to come.
It’s been an up-and-down campaign for Guerrero and the Jays, as the Dominican-raised son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. continues to chase the success that he found during his MVP-worthy campaign set back in 2021 – finishing runner-up to two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.
That season, Guerrero led the league with his 123 runs and tied for first with his 48 home runs, while also leading the AL in OBP (.401), SLG (.601), OPS (1.002), and OPS+ (167). The 2021 campaign was his first All-Star-worthy one, a trend that has continued through the 2024 season in four consecutive appearances at the Midsummer Classic.
Blue Jays slugger looking for an extension
With all this in mind, Guerrero continues to play under arbitration, as the Blue Jays and the prized first baseman have yet to find common ground on a long-term extension. He and shortstop Bo Bichette will be free agent eligible following the 2025 season – one of the main reasons the Blue Jays continue to feel like they can still contend next season despite selling at this year’s trade deadline and the likelihood of finishing with a record under .500.
For the Blue Jays, one of the main focal points this winter will be trying to extend the slugger as the club continues to field questions on their long-term outlook. Only Yariel Rodriguez and José Berríos have confirmed contracts on the books for 2027 (and Berríos has an option following the 2026 season) and no other veteran players are slated on the payroll – a motion that could change given both Guerrero and the Jays have expressed a desire to get an extension done.
After a rough start to the season, Vladimir Guerrero has turned things around on the diamond and is one of the hottest bats in the big leagues on a struggling Blue Jays squad.
In a year where contract extension talks will be at their peak, Guerrero is putting himself in a great position to be paid this winter – a move that would benefit himself and the Blue Jays if the two sides can find common ground for a long-term deal to keep him North of the border for most (if not all) of his career.