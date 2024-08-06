Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Continues to Impress When He Is At His Best

Across the Major Leagues, Guerrero leads multiple offensive statistical categories since that July 14th date – average, SLG, OPS, wRC+ (340), fWAR (2.0), wOBA (.657), and ISO (.578) – while sitting tied with four others with his nine round-trippers. His statcast line is full of red values, with the Blue Jays first baseman holding marks over the 90th percentile in Barrel %, Bat Speed, xwOBA, xSLG, xBA, Hard-Hit %, and Average Exit Velocity.

He has also produced a +28 batting run value, ranking in the 97th percentile. He is punishing mistake pitches in the zone and continues to find ways to get on base, riding a 17-game hit streak as the Jays face the Baltimore Orioles for a three-game set starting today.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: 15-for-28, 10 XBH, 1.713 OPS

Blake Snell: No-hitter on August 2



Your @Chevrolet AL and NL Players of the Week! pic.twitter.com/y8vtZU6plq — MLB (@MLB) August 5, 2024

This impressive run at the plate has not been the case for Guerrero the entire campaign, as the right-handed batter struggled mightily out of the gate – similar to most of the Blue Jays roster players.

Through the first month of the season, Guerrero amassed just eight extra-base hits and owned a .678 OPS with 28 strikeouts on his record. His batting average flirted with the Mendoza line at .229 and his 11 walks were helping with his .331 OBP but fans were still waiting for the power bat to return. Things started to change in mid-May, as the former Home Run Derby winner raised his batting average by over .70 points and was flirting with the .300 mark while posting an OPS over .800 for the first time in 2024 – a sign of things to come.

Vlad Guerrero Jr's past 13 games:



24-47 (.511)

8 2B

6 HR

13 RBI

9 BB pic.twitter.com/JaCVtozTQE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) August 5, 2024

It’s been an up-and-down campaign for Guerrero and the Jays, as the Dominican-raised son of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero Sr. continues to chase the success that he found during his MVP-worthy campaign set back in 2021 – finishing runner-up to two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

That season, Guerrero led the league with his 123 runs and tied for first with his 48 home runs, while also leading the AL in OBP (.401), SLG (.601), OPS (1.002), and OPS+ (167). The 2021 campaign was his first All-Star-worthy one, a trend that has continued through the 2024 season in four consecutive appearances at the Midsummer Classic.