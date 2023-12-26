How Hopeless is the Los Angeles Angels’ Push to Contend in 2024?

At 73-89, the 2023 version of the Los Angeles Angels was once again a major disappointment. The club’s fans have long been waiting for their team to put it all together.

To a point, Angels fans have been spoiled for quite some time now. After all, the team’s starting lineup has featured one or both of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani since 2011. For a time, past MVPs Josh Hamilton and Albert Pujols were also both in town.

Throughout all of that, though? No playoff victories. In fact, the Angels have made the postseason just one time in Trout’s career. That came in 2014 when L.A. made it to the ALDS but were swept in three games by the Royals.

Heading into the 2024 campaign, it’s time for ownership to put their money where their mouths are. Owner Arte Moreno and GM Perry Minasian have made it clear that the organization is not heading for a rebuild.