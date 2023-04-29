Spencer Strider Is an Ace in Atlanta

Spencer Strider took a perfect game into the 7th inning and a no-hitter into the 8th of his most recent start against the Miami Marlins. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker described facing the young righty as “like facing a closer for eight innings.”

Schumaker was not far off in his assessment, as Strider features an explosive, upper-90s fastball and a wipeout slider, the same combination featured by so many elite bullpen arms. He has largely relied on these two pitches, throwing his fastball 61% of the time and his slider for another 35% of his pitches.

As if those two pitches were not enough, though, Strider has been tossing his changeup every now and then. As he continues to work the pitch into his repertoire, Strider is on the verge of having an unmatched three-pitch arsenal.

Through his first five outings, Strider is averaging six innings pitched per start and is posting an absurd 42.6% strikeout percentage. He has posted a 1.80 ERA (more than two runs below league average), a 1.72 FIP, and has already accumulated 1.3 fWAR.