Will the Houston Astros Add to Their Starting Rotation?

What do Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, Lance McCullers, and Jose Urquidy have in common? They were all on the IL last year – at the same time.

This slough of injuries proved to be a main factor in the Astros falling below that 90-win threshold for the first time since 2017, and meant they had to rely on a lot of untested and unproven arms.

Ronel Blanco emerged as a success story out of his new opportunity as a starter, but a 4.15 FIP signals regression heading into his age-31 season. Spencer Arrighetti was hit or miss, and though he got better as he got more MLB seasoning, he was more miss than hit.

Justin Verlander, a San Francisco Giant now, proved unreliable, and the former ace of the Houston staff was left off the Astros’ Wild Card roster against the Tigers.