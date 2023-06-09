Hunter Brown Has Been Pivotal for Injured Astros Rotation

Luis Garcia underwent Tommy John Surgery in May and will miss the rest of the season. Lance McCullers felt discomfort in spring training and unfortunately hasn’t been able to return yet while rehabbing. He’s a guy with an extensive history of injury, and while there’s hope he can return, it’s hard to trust his availability at this point in his career. Furthermore, Uriqudy exited his start on April 30 with shoulder pain and has been out since with inflammation.

Insert Hunter Brown

With three key arms going down with an injury before and then during the season, Brown was suddenly the number three starter for a team hoping to defend their crown in October this season. And he has absolutely not disappointed.

It hasn’t been perfect, but Brown has made 12 starts, giving the team much-needed durability, and has recorded a 3.69 ERA across 68.1 innings pitched. Prior to a shaky recent start against Minnesota, Brown had a 3.12 ERA through his first 10 starts. He’s been a constant force in a rotation that has been anything but constant, with several key pitchers missing early in the season.

Hunter Brown is having a huge breakout season!



Is he your AL ROY right now? pic.twitter.com/StLffleprI — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 20, 2023

Brown is essentially a three-pitch guy with a high-velocity fastball and two breaking balls that work differently (but both effectively). All three offerings have been effective in their own right, and he’s limiting hitters well with each of his pitches. Brown has been able to produce a whiff rate of over 20% with each pitch, which has helped him generate a 28.1% strikeout rate.

Hunter Brown, 79 strikeouts in 68 1/3 innings. Good for 17th among all qualified starters.

Also has a 28.1%. strikeout rate, 14th among all qualified starters. pic.twitter.com/5RNpsx5Tqd — Astros Stats 📈 (@astro_numbers) June 7, 2023

He showed flashes in his brief time last season and has continued to improve upon that this year. His hard-hit rate allowed, while still not great, is down 3%, and he’s generally limiting hits well. He’s given up six home runs that have accounted for a fair share of his total runs allowed. He’s fallen into the category of young pitchers who can let things get away from them in a blow-up inning, which has skewed his overall numbers, but he has also gone long stretches as a dominant force as well.

He put together an excellent seven-inning shutout of the best offense in baseball, the Tampa Bay Rays, in April, where he struck out eight batters and allowed just a pair of hits. He has very clearly demonstrated a lights-out ability that he can continue to hone as he develops further. Despite playing such a prominent role, he’s just 24 years old with plenty of time to grow.