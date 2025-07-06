Top 10 Most Surprising wRC+ Leaders in MLB Right Now

So far this season, the only thing Meyers hasn’t done much of is hit for power, as he’s hit just three home runs an posted an ISO of .098 through 87 games. However, he’s still recording extra-base hits without the round-trippers and stealing bases.

Meyers has hit double-digit home runs in each of the past two years, but it’s likely going to take a pretty major power sruge for him to get there this year. Even still, a center fielder who can hit over (or at least near) .300 while playing elite level defense is an extremely valuable asset.

There was a time not too long ago where it seemed like Meyers might get squeezed out of a role on the Astros, but his play this year has ensured he’ll keep his handle on a starting gig for the foreseeable future.

Gavin Sheets, San Diego Padres, 117 wRC+

As we reach the final entrant in our list, I’m not going to pretend that Gavin Sheets’ 117 wRC+ is league-altering. However, he definitely fits the vibe of what we’re going for here, as he’s never hit quite like he has this year this deep into a season. Sure, he had an .830 OPS in a 54-game showing back in his rookie season in 2021, but he’s been a negative-value player in each of the three full years since then.

In his first go-round as a National Leaguer, Sheets has settled into his a role on the Padres nicely. He’s shuffled between first base, left field, and designated hitter, and his bat has never been stronger. The 29-year-old has 13 home runs and 49 RBI through 85 games, posting a full-season career-high in batting average (.264), OBP (.323), SLG (.452) and wRC+.

GAVIN SHEETS CRUSHES ONE FOR THE LEAD



HIS 3RD HIT TODAYpic.twitter.com/KFTDQxmF06 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 28, 2025

His 1.0 fWAR is far from enough to jump off the page, but he’s never previously come close to being worth a full win above replacement. When the Padres acquired Sheets this past offseason, it was so easy to look at his numbers on the White Sox and write him off since he “wasn’t good enough to stay on the worst team in baseball,” but his turnaround in 2025 suggests that he was never fully to blame for the poor numbers he posted on those cellar-dwelling Sox teams.