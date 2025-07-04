Astros notebook: Christian Walker surge, Jeremy Pena injury, more
As the Houston Astros wrapped up a three-game road series in Denver, here's what we heard about a key injury, the DH role, and more.
DENVER — Strolling back into Coors Field was a needed tonic for some of the ills that have befallen Christian Walker in his first year with the Houston Astros.
Signed to a three-year, $60 million deal before the season began, Walker was supposed to be the answer to Houston’s long-term question of who would man first base. The three-time Gold Glove winner, however, had posted an OPS+ of 81 heading into Thursday’s series finale in Denver against the Colorado Rockies.
With a career OPS+ of 111, it’s clear that Walker has not met expectations in south Texas so far this season. However, no matter what uniform he is wearing, he continues to hit well at Coors Field and torment the Rockies.
Walker went 6-for-14 during the series against the Rockies, recording at least one hit in each game to extend his hitting streak against Colorado to 21 games.
Of course, much of that damage came during Walker’s eight previous seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a time that formed the basis for his career .345/.409/.650 slash line in 198 career appearances inside Coors Field heading into Thursday.
“The more you play in a park, you start to develop a little bit of comfort,” Walker said. “Obviously, it’s a hitter-friendly park at times. Maybe it’s being aware that I don’t have to swing too hard. I can just put a good-quality barrel on the ball and get rewarded. I think we’re all a little better at the plate when our effort levels come down like that.”
Colorado starting pitcher Austin Gomber limited the damage by Walker on Wednesday, holding him to a single in the three at-bats where they squared off. With those at-bats, Walker is now 8-for-20 (.400) against Gomber in his career.
“He’s a good player. They’re obviously spending $20 million a year for a reason,” Gomber said after their Tuesday matchup. “He has so many at-bats against me, Marky (German Marquez), Kyle (Freeland) and the other guys who have been here for a while. With that amount of opportunities, it usually goes one way or the other. I either feel like I’m at a disadvantage or you are.
“I think he stays in the zone for most part and hits breaking balls and fastballs. I also think he likes playing in this ballpark. For me, when I face him, it’s about trying to switch it up and sequence differently. It’s about trying to find a way to make a pitch when you need to.”
Jeremy Pena injury update
While providing an encouraging injury update on Yordan Alvarez on Thursday, Houston general manager Dana Brown also explained the current situation for shortstop Jeremy Pena. On the injured list since June 30 (retroactive to June 28) with a rib fracture after being hit by a pitch, Pena could take steps toward returning to the lineup this weekend.
“He’s feeling a lot better, which is encouraging,” Brown said. “He’s on this trip (to Colorado and Los Angeles Dodgers) because the goal is that maybe he could start doing baseball activity at some point on this trip.”
The 27-year-old Pena was in the middle of a career year, slashing .322/.378/.489 with 11 home runs and 40 RBI in his first 82 games.
Astros DH spot giving younger guys chances
With Pena shelved, Jose Altuve is getting more time at second base after a spring where his move to left field drew plenty of discussion.
That move is just one domino effect the Astros are currently seeing without Pena in the lineup. Another is thanks to Alvarez being out as well, opening up opportunities for players like Cooper Hummel and Shay Whitcomb, as well as five-year MLB veteran Taylor Trammell, to get at-bats as the team’s designated hitter.
“This opens the door for some of these young players who are here, opportunities for them to play and us evaluate them and see where they fit in our future,” said Houston manager Joe Espada.
Whitcomb made the most of his time at designated hitter on Wednesday, launching his first career home run, which was also his first MLB hit.