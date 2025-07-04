Astros notebook: Christian Walker surge, Jeremy Pena injury, more

Of course, much of that damage came during Walker’s eight previous seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a time that formed the basis for his career .345/.409/.650 slash line in 198 career appearances inside Coors Field heading into Thursday.

“The more you play in a park, you start to develop a little bit of comfort,” Walker said. “Obviously, it’s a hitter-friendly park at times. Maybe it’s being aware that I don’t have to swing too hard. I can just put a good-quality barrel on the ball and get rewarded. I think we’re all a little better at the plate when our effort levels come down like that.”

Colorado starting pitcher Austin Gomber limited the damage by Walker on Wednesday, holding him to a single in the three at-bats where they squared off. With those at-bats, Walker is now 8-for-20 (.400) against Gomber in his career.

“He’s a good player. They’re obviously spending $20 million a year for a reason,” Gomber said after their Tuesday matchup. “He has so many at-bats against me, Marky (German Marquez), Kyle (Freeland) and the other guys who have been here for a while. With that amount of opportunities, it usually goes one way or the other. I either feel like I’m at a disadvantage or you are.

“I think he stays in the zone for most part and hits breaking balls and fastballs. I also think he likes playing in this ballpark. For me, when I face him, it’s about trying to switch it up and sequence differently. It’s about trying to find a way to make a pitch when you need to.”

While providing an encouraging injury update on Yordan Alvarez on Thursday, Houston general manager Dana Brown also explained the current situation for shortstop Jeremy Pena. On the injured list since June 30 (retroactive to June 28) with a rib fracture after being hit by a pitch, Pena could take steps toward returning to the lineup this weekend.