George Springer Is Showing Signs of Life on the Blue Jays

For a long list of reasons, there are many people who don’t think the 2025 Toronto Blue Jays have a chance at contention. Whether it’s their questionable bullpen, amount of position players in need of rebounds, or off-field drama surrounding Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his contract extension situation, there’s no shortage of reasons to think this team is going to remain stuck in neutral.

Yet, in a way that the Kansas City Royals, Detroit Tigers, and second-half Oakland A’s showed us this past season, it’s silly to write any team off too early. The Blue Jays are off to a 5-4 start and are in second place in the American League East.

So much is going to change between now and crunch time in October, but this team has not rolled over and died like so many thought they would. Most of the players they’ve needed standout showings from have delivered when called upon, which gives them an automatic leg up on the team they trotted out on a nightly basis last year.

There’s perhaps no player in the midst of a bigger bounce-back than George Springer. The long-time Houston Astro looked like his career was on death’s door last year, but he’s come bursting out of the gates in a way that nobody could’ve seen coming.