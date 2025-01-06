The Hall of Fame Case for Billy Wagner

These changes cater to Wagner’s strengths. His 187 career ERA+ and 33.2% strikeout rate over 903 innings pitched make his case look a lot more clear-cut than it might have seemed in 2016.

Wagner has seen two other relievers elected by the BBWAA during his time on the ballot: Trevor Hoffman in 2018 and Mariano Rivera the following year. Although his career might not stack up with Mo’s, he and Hoffman could be looked at through a similar lens:

via Baseball-Reference.com

The one advantage Hoffman holds over Wagner is in saves. 600 was his magic number. He was the first closer to reach 600 career saves. He would retire as the all-time saves leader, though he was later surpassed by Rivera.

This was what defined Hoffman’s career when he appeared on the ballot. When people thought of Trevor Hoffman, they thought of three outs to lock down the ninth inning to preserve a close win. And why not? After all, he had done that more than anyone when he called it a career.

Saves, at one point, were the defining stat for relief pitchers. Being the all-time saves leader as a closer was viewed like being the home run leader as a hitter or the wins leader as a pitcher.

Wagner was never atop this leaderboard. In fact, he was never close. Although Wagner ranked fifth all-time in saves at the end of his career and ranks eighth all-time today, there’s still a mountainous gap between him and the top of the leaderboard.