A Breakdown of the 2024 Hall of Fame Ballot

Beltré leads the newcomers in bWAR (93.5), and the 21-year veteran has himself in a good position to be a first-year lock to make the Hall of Fame with his impressive .286/.339/.480 career slash line with a .819 OPS through 2933 games. The righty-batter is a member of the 3000 hits club and comes in at #31 with his 477 home runs, cementing himself with his five Gold Gloves, four All-Star appearances, four Silver Slugger Awards, and two Platinum Glove Awards.

"It has to be that special. When I look at it, I say, 'Is he a Hall of Famer?'… So that list? Adrián Beltré."



– @AlLeiter22 on the 2024 Hall of Fame ballot pic.twitter.com/HebMvmKmDe — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 22, 2023

Behind Beltré on the bWAR leaderboard is Utley (64.5), whose 16 years in the big leagues saw him craft a considerable career that amassed a .823 OPS with 1025 RBIs while playing second base for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Behind Utley sits Minnesota Twins catcher/first baseman Mauer, who spent all 15 seasons with the Twins organization. Concussions saw Mauer move away from behind the plate in 2013, with the Minnesota product spending the rest of his time at first base, finishing with a .306 average, 143 home runs, and 939 RBIs with a .827 OPS.

Mets legend David Wright joins the group as well as Bartolo Colon, who was one of the most characteristic players in the MLB towards the end of his career.

The one and done crew

Of the newcomers, there is a sizable list that will likely see their name on the 2024 ballot only as they will fall short of the 5% minimum needed to remain on the ballot.

Phillips, Shields, Martinez, Bautista, and Reyes will likely fall into this category, as the current ballot has enough names, that while each of these players will receive some votes, it will not be enough to stay above that minimum. While each player was solid and considered an everyday member of their respective squads (and even had exceptional runs at times), they likely sit too far down the list to get enough traction to remain on the ballot.