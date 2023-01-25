The BBWAA Got It Right!

This year was a great year for Andruw. He got 58.1% of the vote, and if you follow the Andruw Jones HOF account on Twitter, you will know why that is great. This account does a tremendous job showcasing why Jones is deserving, and the person who runs the account moved up his projection for entry to 2025. That seems likely! He jumped 16.7% from last year’s total and seems destined to end up in Helton territory next year.

As I do every year, I've updated the year by year goals. This year, like last year, I've moved up the target year for induction. I'm now thinking year 8 is the year. pic.twitter.com/n9VntjxMdO — Andruw Jones HOF (@HofJones) January 25, 2023

The other guy who had a great year is Carlos Beltrán. Nobody really knew what to expect with his candidacy after his involvement in the Astros cheating scandal. He is, without a doubt, a deserving Hall of Famer and got a great start to his time on the ballot. His 46.5% is a huge number, and while how much he jumps next year will be telling, I think this puts him well on his way to election.

The Other Side

As always with the Hall of Fame process, it is not all butterflies and rainbows. I mentioned A-Rod and Manny’s bad years earlier. There are also the great many players who fell off the ballot this year. Plenty of terrific players and names that make you smile: Bronson Arroyo, R.A. Dickey, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Huston Street, Matt Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, Jhonny Peralta, Jered Weaver, and Jayson Werth.

It may seem unnecessary to name all those players, but I think it’s important to acknowledge them. They were all great players, and just making the Hall of Fame ballot is a massive achievement. Salute to all of them, especially Matt Cain, who brought me so much joy as a key part of those three Giants teams that won the World Series.

10 years ago today, Matt Cain threw the 22nd perfect game in @MLB history 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7IHXFPZTV0 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) June 13, 2022

Then, there is Gary Sheffield. Why is he not in the Hall of Fame? He has 500 home runs. Should that not be an automatic qualification? Every other player that ever hit 500 home runs–and has no steroid ties–is in the Hall of Fame. What are we doing here?

Sheffield received 55% of the vote this year. It is a good number! A 14.4% leap from last year. However, he has to get another 20% of the vote in his final year to be elected. Can he do it? It is going to be really close. It is also not without precedent! Larry Walker, one of the biggest late risers in Hall of Fame history, got 54.6% in his ninth year, so it is possible! I am skeptical but hopeful. Sheffield would be the first Marlin to go in–his son recently said he prefers to wear the Marlins cap–and that would be awesome. Will it happen? Will the Marlins trade for a center fielder? #WaitToSee.