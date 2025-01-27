Which Starter Will Pop for the Guardians in 2025?

For years, the Cleveland Guardians have focused their organizational efforts on pitching. They’ve developed plenty of the game’s better starters in recent memory, such as Corey Kluber, Shane Bieber, and Tanner Bibee. Out of those three players, two were Cy Young winners with Cleveland: Kluber (2014, 2017) and Bieber (2020).

This upcoming season, however, the Guardians rotation finds itself in a far more complicated place. Their rotation is mainly made up of inexperienced talent, with only one player in their projected Opening Day rotation having over three years of MLB service time.

Although he doesn’t have the most service time, on Opening Day, Bibee will be the team’s ace. He has been very good throughout his career thus far, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting just two years ago.

The Guardians should also get Bieber back into the mix later in the 2025 season, as he continues to rehab from Tommy John surgery.