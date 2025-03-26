The Guardians Cannot Count On Triston McKenzie

2025 Spring Training & the Outlook for Triston McKenzie

McKenzie was a pitcher I was very intrigued by coming into spring training. After a disappointing season and a full offseason to reset, get healthy, and find his delivery again, I was hopeful that the old McKenzie would be back. Not the case.

McKenzie came into spring with the same command issues. In his second outing, which lasted two outs, he allowed three hits and five walks. In three of his other outings, he did not walk a batter, but the command still resulted in too much contact.

Throwing his curveball for a strike, or at least close enough to appear as a strike, has been a struggle. If batters do not have to worry about the curveball as much, they can sit fastball, which has caught too much of the plate. His velocity has ticked up a bit, which is encouraging.

Essentially, McKenzie is nowhere near reliable enough to be in the Guardians’ rotation. Not even as a back-end starter. As of now, there’s too high of a probability that he cannot get out of the first inning if he doesn’t have his best stuff. Part of being a pitcher is learning how to navigate and get through five, even on days when you don’t have it. McKenzie is far from being able to do that.

The Guardians have made this clear by confirming that McKenzie will start the 2025 season in the bullpen. This does not mean he’ll never return to the rotation, but he’ll have to earn his spot back. Or, and maybe a more likely outcome, McKenzie shifts his focus toward being the best possible pitcher he can be for one inning and puts his starting days behind him.

Not only does moving him to the bullpen allow for a focus on his fastball/slider as a primary pairing, with the curveball playing less of a role, but it could help keep him healthy.