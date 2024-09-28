Who Is Going To Get Starts for the Guardians in the Playoffs?

It’s been a year of overachieving for the Cleveland Guardians. They entered the season coming off a 76-86 campaign in 2023 as part of an AL Central division that was perceived to be the weakest division in MLB in 2024.

But on Sept. 28 the Guardians sit 92-68 with an AL Central Division title under their belt and a bye to the ALDS locked up as one of the American League’s two best teams.

This has been a testament to the strength of their lineups on the backs of José Ramírez and co and their MLB best bullpen with a power three in the backend of Emmanuel Clase, Hunter Gaddis and Cade Smith.

But what hasn’t helped them to their improbable dominance in 2024 has been their starting rotation.