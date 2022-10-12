The Guardians Have a Frontline Starter in Triston McKenzie

Spinning and Winning

McKenzie’s curveball has been viewed as a plus pitch since his prospect days. The pitch has so much depth that it was often difficult to consistently land for a strike. While still a great put-away pitch, McKenzie was forced to lean on his fastball and less-effective slider more frequently.

After spotting the curve for a strike just 58% of the time last year, McKenzie saw that figure jump by 7% while increasing his usage of the pitch. McKenzie’s improved ability to spot his curveball has forced hitters to pull the trigger more frequently rather than labeling it as an auto-take. As a result, chase rates have jumped by more than 7% on his curveball, helping it play up as an out pitch as well.

At 22% pitch usage, McKenzie’s curveball held opponents to a .120/.137/.203 slash line with 85 strikeouts in 161 plate appearances. Even more ridiculous, righties were just 3-for-61 with 37 strikeouts against the pitch this season.

Dominant Fastball

Even without elite velocity, McKenzie’s fastball boasts more than 20 inches of induced vertical break, helping it play phenomenally at the top of the zone. Much like his curveball, McKenzie has located his fastball much more effectively, showcasing impressive command to all four quadrants.

The shape has always been there for McKenzie, but developing east/west confidence in the pitch has helped it reach another notch of dominance. By run value, McKenzie’s fastball was the 14th-best in baseball, behind names like Justin Verlander, Dylan Cease, Julio Urias, Zac Gallen, and other proven arms.

Beyond the ideal shape of the pitch, McKenzie hides the ball well with his over-the-top release point, making it difficult to differentiate from his curveball. The two pitches pair extremely well off of each other, as his curve from a high release point drops like a hammer while the fastball looks like it is taking off through the top of the zone.