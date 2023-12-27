Is It Time for the Guardians to Trade Emmanuel Clase?

But is that enough to compete for a championship like the Cleveland team that won 90-plus games in five of six full seasons from 2016 to ’22? It feels like the overall talent falls short. The Guardians certainly don’t need a full-on rebuild, but a re-tooling feels in order.

If they can’t spend their way to the execution of this plan, that leaves the trade route. And who could be this team’s best trade chip?

What about an elite closer, the kind who could thrive in the postseason but isn’t currently getting them any closer to the Fall Classic without enough support around him?

The #Guardians are open to trading RHP Emmanuel Clase, per @JeffPassan pic.twitter.com/parYU1ZaXa — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) December 1, 2023

Emmanuel Clase has been one of the game’s best in the ninth inning for three seasons in a row now. He has already strung together two seasons with an ERA below 1.50, made back-to-back All-Star Games, tallied 110 saves across a trio of campaigns, and finished top-five in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2021.

His two-pitch combo of a cutter and slider is borderline unhittable, with the cutter consistently reaching triple digits and the slider preventing batters from ever hitting above the .200 mark (opponents’ average against the breaking pitch has sat at .110, .119, and .190 each year from 2021 to ’23, respectively).

While Clase is entering just his age-26 season, he is legitimately on pace for Cooperstown if he can maintain a level of dominance anywhere close to what he has displayed so far.