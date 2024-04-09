The Guardians Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve With Shane Bieber

Nonetheless, the Guardians now have to try to maintain this hot start in a winnable division without their one frontline veteran starter. Always known for their ability to develop pitching, the Guardians could very well still make a playoff run this year, but that road is a lot more difficult without the guy who was looking like an early Cy Young contender yet again.

Even worse, if the Guardians don’t end up in the mix for the playoffs in the AL Central, they will be forced to consider selling off their best pieces at the deadline and now their top trade chip is off the table as well.

Did the Guardians Make a Mistake with Bieber?

As the headline of this story suggests, this is the time where the Guardians could be kicking themselves for how they managed their last year of team control of Shane Bieber.

It is always a bit cruel to refer to players as assets, particularly under these circumstances, but the implications of Bieber’s injury hit this franchise in many different ways.

Last year, there was some buzz that the Guardians could shop Bieber at the deadline, still a year and a half removed from free agency.

Based on his lofty standards, Bieber struggled last year, pitching to a 3.77 ERA across 19 starts in the first half of the season. His velocity was done, as were his strikeouts, yet Bieber still held value based on his track record and consistency, particularly with his durability.