Cleveland Guardians Trade Deadline Guide

Aaron Civale has posted a career-best ERA, and the advanced metrics show he’s around, or even better, than his career norm. A massive improvement in his home run to fly ball rate, 12% to 6%, has helped him put out more productive outings. The need for offense, a depleted starting pitching market, and the emergence of younger options has made Civale an attractive name in trade rumors.

Aaron Civale 6 Strikeouts vs A’s #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/UETS51ZC5a — Guardians Pitching Highlights (@GuardsPitching) June 21, 2023

His multiple years of control opens the door for many possibilities. Not only will the large markets be involved, the smaller markets get a chance to play, too. Cincinnati, Baltimore, Houston, Philadelphia,

Arizona, hell, almost all contenders are possibilities. Cleveland always seems to cash in and do well in this situation, and I expect the same here. Civale could easily bring back a player who could slot right into the lineup, plus a prospect. Cleveland could still piece together a respectable rotation until Cal Quantrill and Triston McKenzie come back.

The bullpen has not dominated baseball like we have seen in the past. With so many options, someone has to get moved. Karinchak seems to have fallen out of favor in Cleveland. A talented arm, unique personality, and little to no control finds himself back in the minors.

Plenty of teams would be interested in seeing if they can tap into his potential, and the return would not be nothing. If not Karinchak, another bullpen piece is a possibility. Trade from a position of strength and depth.

Lineup

Contract Slash Amed Rosario – SS $7.8, Expiring .265/.306/.369 Josh Bell – 1B/DH $16.5, ’24 Player Option .242/.328/.401 INF Prospect(s) – –

As you can see, the Guardians do not really have much to move. Rosario is nothing special, but with so few shortstops available there’s a non-zero chance someone is interested in him as a rental. The Guardians have a plethora of younger, and better, options at the position. Josh Bell is a decent player having a down year, and his player option is likely to be exercised. Unlikely he’ll be able to be moved but possible.