Guardians Top Deadline Add Off to Uninspiring Start

As the days go by, the Cleveland Guardians continue to absolutely dominate the opposition. In fact, the club has the very best winning percentage in all of baseball and has somewhat surprisingly become the league’s best team.

The Dodgers, Braves and Yankees were expected to take the league by storm but it’s been an underdog Cleveland team that’s taken the top spot.

At the trade deadline, there were a few obvious needs the Guardians needed to address. Standing out above the rest was their need in the starting rotation. As our Zach Worden highlighted, Cleveland starters were 24th in ERA and 26th in FIP as the deadline neared.

On offense, there was a need for some thump as well. This is a team that’s always relied on a contact-over-power approach, but someone like Brent Rooker, who Worden specifically mentioned as a strong trade fit, would’ve made their lineup even stronger.