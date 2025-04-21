Wilmer Flores off to Another Great Start in an Odd-Year

The decision is already paying off. Not only is Wilmer healthy, but he’s quickly becoming one of the Giants’ most clutch and reliable bats in the early weeks of the season.

Big Moments and Big Production From Wilmer Flores

Flores wasted no time making his comeback known. On Opening Day in Cincinnati, he blasted a go-ahead, three-run home run to seal a ninth-inning comeback and help set the tone for the entire season.

Since that game, Flores has only delivered more and more in high-pressure moments. In the following days, he added a walk-off single against the Mariners and a game-tying home run in the eighth inning against Cincinnati, silencing the Reds once again.

As of April 21, Flores is tied with Kyle Tucker for third in MLB with 23 RBIs, sitting only behind Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso. That’s some pretty good company.

He’s also launched six home runs already, which is two more than his total during the entirety of 2024. His 90 wRC+ is bogged down by his low on-base numbers, as he is hitting just .203 with a .250 OBP. However, his .430 slugging percentage and .228 Isolated Power shows his value of being a productive power bat so far.

The power is back. The clutch factor never left. And Flores, once again, is exceeding expectations in a role tailored to let him thrive.