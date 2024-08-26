Mets Rotation is Being Led by a Pair of Great Signings

There was no indication if either of these guys would be able to stick in the Mets rotation for the whole season, much less become the top two starting pitchers leading it.

Yet here we are about to enter September, and the Mets playoff hopes rest largely on the shoulders of two starters that very few people believed in heading into spring training.

Luis Severino

When the Mets signed Luis Severino, they were hoping he could lean on his past experience being a frontline pitcher for the New York Yankees and return to old form.

Severino’s numbers weren’t great in 2023, but in 2022 he was rather effective before injuries ended his season early. The hard-throwing righty still had the velo on his fastball and spent the offseason working with Driveline to get ride on his four-seam, while developing a sinker to pair with it.

Ultimately, the most important thing for Severino was health, and now five years removed from Tommy John surgery, he has finally found it. The two-time All-Star is slated to pitch a full season for the first time since 2018 and has seen his ERA drop nearly a full 3.00 points from a season ago.

While he has stumbled a bit lately, recording a 9.69 ERA in three starts from July 31 to August 11, his second most recent outing was a masterpiece: a complete game shutout of the Marlins in which he allowed just six baserunners and struck out eight.