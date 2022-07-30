Four Trade Destinations for Tigers Starter Tarik Skubal

St. Louis Cardinals

Between emerging as a favorite in the Juan Soto discussion and needing to upgrade the rotation for a playoff push, Cardinals General Manager Mike Girsch has his work cut out for him this deadline.

While the price for Skubal would likely be too high if St. Louis does pull the trigger on a Soto trade, the Cardinals are going to need to add an arm one way or another.

Adding Skubal may cost more than some of the other starters available, but his team control would be invaluable to a team like the Cardinals, who will likely be losing Adam Wainwright in the next couple of seasons and are currently relying on guys with short track records of success or injury histories that make it hard to bet on them from year-to-year.

Another advantage of trading with Detroit is the possibility of acquiring multiple players. The Tigers have multiple quality bullpen arms that would be solid additions to the Cardinals top-heavy bullpen.

After Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos and Genesis Cabrera, the Redbirds ‘pen could definitely use an extra arm or two to help out their shaky rotation.

The Tigers have a handful of arms that would be able to join the mix in St. Louis and help out right away. Andrew Chafin, Joe Jimenez, Michael Fulmer and Alex Lange all make sense as add-ons to a potential Cardinals-Skubal trade.