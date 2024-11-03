Tracking Every Club and Player Option in MLB Free Agency
A full rundown of every player, club and mutual option that has been exercised in MLB free agency, or that is still pending a decision.
The World Series ended on Wednesday, October 30th, as the Dodgers beat the Yankees in Game 5 to clinch their eighth title in franchise history. In doing so, the Dodgers effectively triggered the beginning of the MLB offseason.
Every team has a five-day window after the World Series to resolve contract options with their incumbent players, while their free agents officially file to hit the open market.
During this five-day window teams can exclusively negotiate with their players, where teams may re-sign an impending free agent, or re-work a contract on their books for next season and beyond.
Between all of the different player options, club options and mutual options, we already have seen some new free agents who have either had their club options voided, or who exercised their player option to hit free agency off of good years.
There are also plenty of players who are coming back to their former clubs.
Below we have listed all 30 teams and the contract options they faced heading into this five-day window, which will officially end on Monday, November 4th. You will find that many of these decisions have already been made, but those that haven’t are listed as pending.
We will continue to update this post as more options trickle in over the next 48 hours.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Scott McGough – $4 million mutual option, $750K buyout
The Arizona Diamondbacks declined their end of the mutual option to make McGough a free agent.
Randal Grichuk – $6 million mutual option, $500K buyout
Randall Grichuk exercised his end of the option to become a free agent.
Merrill Kelly – $7 million club option, $1 million buyout
The D-Backs made the easy decision to pick up their club option on Merrill Kelly.
Joc Pederson – $14 million mutual option, $3 million buyout
Joc Pederson declined his option with the D-Backs to become a free agent.
Eugenio Suárez – $15 million club option, $2 million buyout
D-Backs picked up their club option on Eugenio Suarez.
Jordan Montgomery – $22.5 million player option, no buyout
Jordan Montgomery exercised his player option.
Atlanta Braves Contract Options
Luke Jackson – $7 million club option, $2 million buyout
Option still pending.
Travis d’Arnaud – $8 million club option, no buyout
Option still pending.
Marcell Ozuna – $16 million club option, $1 million buyout
Option still pending.
Aaron Bummer – $7.25 million club option for 2025, $7.5 million club option for 2026, each option includes a $1.25 million buyout
The Atlanta Braves signed Aaron Bummer to a reworked two-year extension, erasing the club options and turning them into a new two-year, $13 million guaranteed deal.
If both options were picked up, Bummer would have made $14.75 million. Instead he takes a $1.75 million cut in the potential of what his deal could have been, and guarantees $13 million.
The Braves also save some money in 2025, as Bummer will receive $3.5 million in 2025, and then $9.5 million in 2026.
Reynaldo Lopez signs new three-year, $30 million deal
Last year, Reynaldo Lopez signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Atlanta Braves. That contract paid him just $4 million in 2024, then $11 million per year in 2025 and 2026. It also included an $8 million club option for 2027, with a $4 million buyout.
The Braves have now essentially picked up the $8 million option early, and in exchange, Lopez pushed $3 million of his salary in 2025 to 2026, as he will now make $8 million next year and $14 million the following year, before closing out the contract back at $8 million.
All told, Lopez will earn $34 million across the four years of his deal, which was the max he could have under the initial structure anyway.
Baltimore Orioles Contract Options
N/A
Boston Red Sox Contract Options
Rob Refsnyder – $2.1 million club option, $150K buyout
Option still pending.
Lucas Giolito – $19 million player option in 2025, $1 million buyout; $14 million club option for 2026, becomes a $19 million mutual option with 140+ innings pitched in 2025.
Lucas Giolito is recovering from Tommy John surgery, making it an easy decision to pick up his player option for 2025.
Baltimore Orioles Contract Options
Danny Coulombe – $4 million club option, no buyout
Option still pending.
Ryan O’Hearn – $8 million club option, no buyout
Option still pending.
Seranthony Domínguez – $8 million club option, $500K buyout
Option still pending.
Eloy Jiménez – $16.5 million club option, $3 million buyout (50% retained by CHW)
The Orioles declined their option and were responsible for paying Jiménez $1.5 million.
Chicago Cubs Contract Options
Drew Smyly – $10 million mutual option, $2.5 million buyout
Cubs declined their option, Smyly is a free agent.
Cody Bellinger – $27.5 million owed in 2025, can opt-out with a $2.5 million buyout; $25 million player option for 2026, $5 million buyout
Bellinger opted into his contract for 2025.
Chicago White Sox Contract Options
White Sox: Yoán Moncada – $25 million club option, $5 million buyout
White Sox declined their hefty $25 million option on Moncada.
White Sox: Max Stassi – $7.5 million club option, $500K buyout
Club option declined.
Cincinnati Reds Contract Options
Brent Suter – $3.5 million club option, $500K buyout
The Reds signed left-handed reliever Brent Suter to a one-year, $2.25 million deal, with a $3 million club option for the 2026 season. Before signing him to the new deal, the Reds paid the buyout on Suter’s previous contract.
Luke Maile – $3.5 million club option, $500K buyout
The Reds declined their option on catcher Luke Maile.
Emilio Pagán – $8 million player option, $250K buyout
Pagán picked up his $8 million player option for the 2025 season.
Jakob Junis – $8 million mutual option, $3 million buyout
Junis exercised his option to become a free agent and received his $3 million buyout.
Nick Martinez – $12 million player option
Nick Martinez exercised his option to become a free agent.
Cleveland Guardians Contract Options
N/A
Colorado Rockies Contract Options
Rockies: Jacob Stallings – $ 2 million mutual option
Option still pending.
Detroit Tigers Contract Options
N/A
Houston Astros Contract Options
N/A
Kansas City Royals Contract Options
Chris Stratton – $4.5 million player option, $500K buyout
The Royals reliever picked up his player option.
Hunter Renfroe – $7.5 million player option, $1 million buyout
Hunter Renfroe picked up his player option for next season.
Adam Frazier – $8.5 million mutual option, $2.5 million buyout
The Royals declined their end of their mutual option on Adam Frazier.
Michael Wacha – $16 million player option
Option still pending.
Los Angeles Angels Contract Options
N/A
Los Angeles Dodgers Contract Options
Dodgers: Austin Barnes – $3.5 million club option, no buyout
The Dodgers picked up their club option on their backup catcher.
Dodgers: Miguel Rojas – $5 million club option, $1 million buyout
The Dodgers picked up their club option on Miguel Rojas.
Clayton Kershaw – $15 million player option; $10 million with $5 million in vested escalators based on games started in 2024
While not official at the time of publishing, Clayton Kershaw has stated he would be coming back next year.
Miami Marlins Contract Options
N/A
Milwaukee Brewers Contract Options
Gary Sánchez – $11 million mutual option, $4 million buyout
The Brewers have declined their end of the mutual option on Gary Sanchez’s contract. Sanchez collects $4 million buyout and hits free agency.
Colin Rea – $5.5 million club option, $1 million buyout
The Brewers put Colin Rea on waivers, as they have no intention to pick up his club option.
Freddy Peralta – $8 million club options for 2025 and 2026
A complete no-brainer, the Brewers picked up their option on Freddy Peralta.
Wade Miley – $12 million mutual option, $1.5 million buyout
The Brewers declined their option on Wade Miley.
Rhys Hoskins – in 2024 $12 million, $18 million player option, $4 million buyout for 2025, $18 million mutual option in 2026, $4 million buyout
Rhys Hoskins opted into his $18 million player option to stay in Milwaukee.
Frankie Montas – $20 million mutual option, $2 million buyout
Option still pending.
Minnesota Twins Contract Options
Twins: Kyle Farmer – $6.25 mutual option, $250K buyout
Twins decline their end of the mutual option on Kyle Farmer.
Twins: Manuel Margot – $12 million mutual option, $2 million buyout
Twins also declined their option on outfielder Manuel Margot.
New York Mets Contract Options
Phil Maton – $7.75 million club option, $250K buyout
Option still pending.
Sean Manaea – $13.5 million player option
Sean Manaea opted to become a free agent.
New York Yankees Contract Options
Luke Weaver – $2.5 million club option
The most no-brainer of options to pick up, the Yankees have secured their affordable closer for one more season.
Lou Trivino – $5 million club option
Option still pending.
Anthony Rizzo – $17 million club option, $6 million buyout
Yankees decline their club option, Rizzo receives $6 million buyout and becomes a free agent.
Gerrit Cole – can opt out of remaining four years, $144 million; the Yankees then have the option to add a fifth year at $36 million
Gerrit Cole opted out of his contract, the Yankees end of the option is still pending.
Athletics Contract Options
N/A
Philadelphia Phillies Contract Options
N/A
Pittsburgh Pirates Contract Options
Marco Gonzales – $15 million club option, no buyout
Option still pending.
San Diego Padres Contract Options
Wandy Peralta – can opt out of the first of three player options. Will earn $4.25 million in 2025, and has options for $4.45 million in 2026 and 2027
Peralta opted into the first of his three player options.
Ha-Seong Kim – $7 million mutual option, $2 million buyout
Kim exercised his end of the mutual option to become a free agent, collects $2 million buyout.
San Francisco Giants Contract Options
Wilmer Flores – $3.5 million player option, if player declines, $8.5 million club option
Wilmer Flores exercised his $3.5 million player option.
Robbie Ray – has an opt-out on the two years and $50 million left on his deal.
Robbie Ray opted into the final two years and $50 million on his contract.
Blake Snell – $38.5 million player option, $15 million of 2025 salary deferred until 2027
Blake Snell will opted out of his contract to become a free agent.
Seattle Mariners Contract Options
Jorge Polanco – $12 million club option. $750K buyout
Mariners declined their club option.
Mitch Haniger – $15.5 million player option, no buyout
Option still pending.
St. Louis Cardinals Contract Options
Keynan Middleton – $6 million club option, $1 million buyout
St. Louis declined Middleton’s option.
Lance Lynn – $11 million club option, $1 million buyout
The Cardinals declined Lynn’s option.
Kyle Gibson – $12 million club option, $1 million buyout
Cardinals declined Gibson’s option.
Tampa Bay Rays Contract Options
Brandon Lowe – $10.5 million club option, $1 million buyout for 2025; $11.5 million for 2026, $500K buyout
Rays picked up their $10.5 million club option.
Texas Rangers Contract Options
Andrew Chafin – $6.5 million club option, $500K buyout
Option still pending.
David Robertson – $7 million mutual option, $1.5 million buyout
David Robertson exercises his option to become a free agent and collect his $1.5 million buyout.
Nathan Eovaldi – $20 million player option, $2 million buyout
Option still pending.
Toronto Blue Jays Contract Options
N/A
Washington Nationals Contract Options
Joey Gallo – $8 million mutual option, $2.5 million buyout
Option still pending.