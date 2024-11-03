Tracking Every Club and Player Option in MLB Free Agency

The World Series ended on Wednesday, October 30th, as the Dodgers beat the Yankees in Game 5 to clinch their eighth title in franchise history. In doing so, the Dodgers effectively triggered the beginning of the MLB offseason.

Every team has a five-day window after the World Series to resolve contract options with their incumbent players, while their free agents officially file to hit the open market.

During this five-day window teams can exclusively negotiate with their players, where teams may re-sign an impending free agent, or re-work a contract on their books for next season and beyond.

Between all of the different player options, club options and mutual options, we already have seen some new free agents who have either had their club options voided, or who exercised their player option to hit free agency off of good years.