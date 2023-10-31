Will Josh Bell Decline His Player Option To Test Free Agency?

Once Miami became his new home, however, he went on to hit .270/.338/.480, matched his home run total with 11 and drove in 26.

THE MARLINS BLOW IT OPEN!



Josh Bell comes through against his former team!



The Fish are knocking on the door of the Postseason in a full season for the first time since ‘03! pic.twitter.com/1gre29u73Z — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) October 1, 2023

Given the weak upcoming free-agent class, highlighted by Shohei Ohtani and Cody Bellinger, Josh Bell finds himself comfortably in the next tier of potentially available players, alongside teammate Jorge Soler, who also has a player option he needs to make a decision on; Matt Chapman; and Jeimer Candelario.

While we usually wouldn’t expect those names to be “top commodities,” that is the situation we will find ourselves in once the World Series finishes and teams begin preparing their rosters for 2024.

Whether or not the Marlins should want Bell to opt in should be a no-brainer. The Marlins have been lacking an everyday first baseman for some time. While the hodgepodge of Garrett Cooper, Jesus Aguilar, and other fill-ins did as much as they could, having a player of Bell’s profile locked in as their everyday first baseman would be a huge benefit to them as they enter 2024.

One thing that could work in their favor is that Bell could be looking to stay in one spot for a decent amount of time after having gone from Pittsburgh to Washington to San Diego to Cleveland and now Miami since 2019. He has referenced doing right by his family during this decision every time he has been asked, so having some stability could make him lean towards returning. That, and the fact that he expressed how much fun he had with the team, and in the clubhouse, as soon as he arrived in August.

The Marlins put an emphasis on filling out their roster with players like Josh Bell: "high-character guys" who buy into the team's philosophy and are hungry to keep getting better.



"It’s nice to know you’re wanted."



✍️ @AlexKrutchikFOF https://t.co/LetvM9pQCm — Fish On First (@FishOnFirst) October 4, 2023

However, the individual who spearheaded bringing him in is no longer in the organization. With Kim Ng no longer with the Marlins, and question marks surrounding the coaching staff with the rumors of Skip Schumaker being a candidate for the San Diego Padres manager opening, maybe Bell might not be too keen on returning. Instability in a team’s front office wouldn’t make anyone comfortable, let alone someone who needs to make a decision soon.