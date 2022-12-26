Five MLB Teams With More Work To Be Done Prior To Opening Day

For about five minutes, they had Arson (Aaron) Judge but the Yankees upped their offer and brought him back the following day. They then proceeded to agree to a 13-year, $350 million deal with Carlos Correa, only for it to fall through due to a “difference of opinions” regarding his physical. He then proceeded to sign with the Mets within hours. It’s safe to say things haven’t gone the Giants’ way this winter.

They were in a serious position to sign the two biggest free agents on the market and instead ended up with neither and their biggest value signing of the offseason is Mitch Haniger. That’s not ideal for an organization that was hoping to fast forward a rebuild and push back into contention sooner than later.

The Giants added some quality pieces earlier in the offseason in the form of Haniger, Sean Manaea, and Ross Stripling. None of these can be considered needle-movers in any way but a hopefully healthy Haniger adds a quality bat to the lineup and the two arms should slot into this rotation well.

Following the Correa mess, the remaining free agents on the market were nowhere near the possibilities prior to the initial agreement with Correa. In response to losing out on the shortstop, they agreed to deals with both Michael Conforto and Taylor Rogers. They’ll be hoping for a healthy version of Conforto following his missing the entire 2022 season. Rogers had a shaky year last season but should add another reliable veteran arm to their bullpen.

The Giants have added fine players but their offseason can only be looked at as a failure given the lofty expectation they entered the offseason with two months ago. The farm system isn’t very deep, the roster lacks star power everywhere, and two of the best teams in baseball are in their division in addition to an up-and-coming Diamondbacks team.

They need to figure out what the direction is moving forward. They didn’t get a superstar this year and frankly, they weren’t a superstar away from contending. Maybe they’ll use the trade market to bring in more talent or maybe they just have to shift their focus to the 2024 season.