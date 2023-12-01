Five Potential Landing Spots for Free Agent Eduardo Rodriguez

Two offseasons after signing a five-year, $77 million deal to join the Detroit Tigers, left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez is once again a free agent, having triggered his player opt-out following the second year of his contract.

Rodriguez’s first season in Detroit was disappointing, as stints on the injured and restricted lists limited him to just 17 starts. However, he bounced back in his second campaign with the Tigers, going 13-9 with a 3.30 ERA, 3.66 FIP and a 3.0 fWAR across 26 starts.

Rodriguez is probably more likely to pitch 155 innings than 200, and it will be interesting to see if any teams have reservations about him after he used his no-trade clause to block a midseason deal that would have sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Still, Rodriguez opted out of the remaining three years and $49 million on his deal with Detroit, and presumably, his representation at Mato Sports Management advised him that there would be more out there on the open market.