The Tigers’ Rotation Looks Barren Without Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez’s bizarre, roller coaster tenure with the Tigers came to an end this week, as the veteran lefty opted out of his contract with two years remaining. His decision was a surprise to no one after the 30-year-old posted a career-best 3.30 ERA. He will look to cash in this winter.

The front office had discussions with Rodriguez in hopes of keeping him in Detroit, but the two sides never agreed upon a deal. His departure leaves a hole in a rotation that was already in dire straits. However, there is a silver lining: His money is now off the books and can be allocated toward another pitcher or improvement elsewhere on the roster.

Before discussing their options, we need an understanding of where the Tigers are in their team life cycle and if they plan to compete this coming year. I see 2024 as the start of Detroit’s path toward contention. They have the beginning of a good young core with a couple of prospects set to debut next year.

Furthermore, while trading for Mark Canha did not change the trajectory of the team much, it did indicate the direction in which they’re headed. It’s not going to be an all-in offseason, but expect the Tigers to look to improve.