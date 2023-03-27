Five Players Who Could Be Dealt by the 2023 Trade Deadline

His stance may have changed since spring training, with the outfielder still open to a long-term deal, and the Pirates have entertained (and rejected) trade offers from rival teams over the past year. The price tag is high, given Reynolds isn’t eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season. The switch hitter has put up stellar hitting numbers over his career, to the tune of a .281/.361/.481 slash line with 74 home runs and a .842 OPS, although his fielding took a dip last season with the Vanderbilt alum amassing -14 DRS and sitting in the sixth percentile in Outs Above Average.

Even with the defensive setback in 2022, there is still lots to like about Reynolds, and if the Pirates are out of the playoff race by July like many are expecting, a team looking to bolster their outfield with prospects to deal could find a trade partner in Pittsburgh. The right deal could also add reliever David Bednar in the mix, but again, a prospective trade partner will need to empty the prospect tank to get a deal done.

On the flip side, the Pirates are also still trying to extend Reynolds and have set Opening Day as the date to get things done and won’t discuss the topic during the season. Anything can happen over the next few days.

Martín Pérez, SP –Texas Rangers

A ten-year veteran heading into the 2022 season, left-hander Martín Pérez put forward his best campaign last year with the Texas Rangers, pitching to a 2.89 ERA through 32 starts and 196.1 innings with a 1.258 WHIP. After he signed a one-year deal to join the Rangers prior to last season, Texas presented him with a qualifying offer, and the Venezuelan product accepted the deal. Pérez is set to make $19.65 million for the 2023 season.

Whether Pérez will be able to replicate his performance from last season is still up in the air, but considering the Rangers are in a tough AL West division with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, it wouldn’t be all too surprising if the front office decides to move the southpaw at the trade deadline to make way for other internal options like Dane Dunning, Owen White, or Jack Leiter with the future in mind.

Rangers Unlikely To Trade Martin Perez https://t.co/9GIBNwBMM1 pic.twitter.com/tej6rUqvV5 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) July 22, 2022

A lot of pieces have to align for this to happen, with the most important being that the Rangers are already way out of the playoff conversation, but moving a pending free agent in Pérez could net a healthy return to help the team in other areas if he maintains his form this season. Pérez is no stranger to the rumor mill either, as many were surprised that Texas did not move him at last year’s trade deadline, opting to hold onto him and present him with the qualifying offer instead.