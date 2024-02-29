Five Dark Horse 2024 AL MVP Candidates

Shohei Ohtani — winner of the 2021 and ’23 AL MVP Awards — departed the Junior Circuit this offseason, leaving the Angels to sign with the Dodgers. That means that the AL MVP race will be a real competition once again.

Sure, Aaron Judge edged out Ohtani for the MVP in 2022, but it quite literally took him setting a new single-season AL home run record. Ohtani was capable of leading the sport in home runs and pitching at a Cy Young level, which essentially broke the award. Maybe once out of every five years, someone else would have won the AL MVP. Maybe. But Ohtani was going to be the odds-on favorite every year.

With Ohtani now in the NL, Judge and his new teammate, Juan Soto, are the favorites for the award, followed by Yordan Alvarez and Corey Seager. But if you’re looking for a dark horse candidate to place your money on, here are five candidates whose AL MVP odds (via Bet MGM) feel a bit too long.

BetMGM has a new offer for our readers: When you deposit and bet $5 on any game, you get $150 back in bonus bets upon completion of the game regardless of the outcome. Click here to redeem the Bet $5, get $150 offer or use code JUSTBASEBALL.