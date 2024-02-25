Ranking the Top 10 Potential 2024–25 MLB Free Agents

Gleyber Torres, Willy Adames, Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, Rhys Hoskins, Clay Holmes, Max Kepler and Justin Verlander can all become free agents after the 2024 season, and yet none were able to crack our list of the top potential free agents for next winter.

That should give you an idea of how many talented players — particularly starting pitchers — can become free agents after this coming season. And we aren’t even counting reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, who’s opt-out clause can be voided if the New York Yankees agree to add a 10th year to his contract at $36 million in 2029, which we would suggest they are nearly certain to do barring another arrangement being reached in the meantime.

In any event, here’s our first look at the top 10 potential MLB free agents for the 2024-25 offseason.

No. 10: Ha-Seong Kim, INF

2023 Stats: .260/.351/.398, 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 75 walks, .749 OPS, 4.4 fWAR