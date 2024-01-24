Active MLB Pitchers on a Hall of Fame Track to Cooperstown

First Ballot Hall of Fame Track

Only 58 players have ever been inducted into the Hall of Fame on the first ballot. Of those 58 players, only 17 have been pitchers. Further, Mariano Rivera is the only pitcher who worked exclusively as a relief pitcher who was inducted on the first ballot.

As we get into the following group of pitchers who could receive induction on the first ballot, you won’t find any relief pitchers, and you also won’t find any starting pitchers who are still in the first decade of their careers.

The reason why there have been more first ballot Hall of Fame position players than pitchers, is because it is much harder to sustain excellence on the mound than it is in the box.

The guys who are on a first ballot Hall of Fame track right now have all but written their tickets into Cooperstown and likely on the first ballot.

Justin Verlander

The active leader in both wins (257) and in WAR (81.4), Justin Verlander is about as clear-cut of a first ballot Hall of Famer as you are going to find. Verlander has all the personal success required, having won three Cy Youngs, one MVP, one Triple Crown, two ERA titles and nine All-Star apperances.

Verlander has also led the league in both wins and innings pitched four times, and has led the league in strikeouts five times. He owns a career 3.24 regular season ERA, which is nearly in line with his career 3.58 postseason ERA. The team success is there for Verlander too, as he has won two World Series titles with the Houston Astros and was the ALCS MVP back in 2017.