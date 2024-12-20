Five Best Trade Fits for Marlins Starting Pitcher Jesús Luzardo

President of Baseball Operations Pete Bendix seems poised to go all out with this rebuild, and with how integral former Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara and potential ace of the future Eury Pérez look, Luzardo logically seems like the next big piece to moved, should the Marlins deal from their rotation.

It was an injury-ridden season for the 27-year-old lefty in 2024, having missed roughly two-and-a-half weeks with elbow tightness early on in the season. He then later went down for the remainder season due to a lumbar stress reaction in the middle of June.

And from a performance standpoint, it also wasn’t a strong season for Luzardo in 2024, as he posted a 5.00 ERA, a 4.26 FIP, a 1.25 WHIP, a .244 AVG against and just 7.83 K/9 in 66.2 innings across 12 starts.

But Luzardo has proved he’s far better than what we saw in 2024, having had two great seasons prior, which included ERAs in the mid-3.00s and K/9 totals above 10.00.

Year IP ERA FIP WHIP AVG K/9 BB/9 2022 100.1 3.32 3.12 1.04 .190 10.76 3.14 2023 178.2 3.58 3.55 1.21 .238 10.48 2.77 2024 66.2 5.00 4.26 1.25 .244 7.83 2.97 Jesús Luzardo from 2022 to 2024, as per FanGraphs

And when you pair his recent track record on the mound with the fact that he’s still under control through 2026 on an arbitration level salary, makes him a valuable trade commodity for teams looking to affordably bolster their starting rotation with some top-end talent.

The type of suitors I see being the best fits for Luzardo are, as previously mentioned, contenders or teams looking to step into contention in 2025 looking for support within the top three spots in their rotation, but also have the required depth to account for any potential injury concerns they may have with Luzardo. Because it wasn’t just 2024 that saw Luzardo miss time to the IL, in 2022 he made just 18 starts after missing two-and-a-half months to a forearm strain.