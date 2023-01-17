Which Rebuilding Teams Are Having the Best Offseason?

I won’t be the first person to tell you that MLB has a problem with competitive balance. By my count, at least 12 teams entered the 2022 season with little hope to contend, and three more were knocked to the ground by the All-Star break. Suffice to say, it doesn’t make for very exciting baseball when most of the playoff teams are decided by the trade deadline.

Sometimes a rebuild is necessary. If you need proof, look no further than the last two World Series winners. The Astros and Braves pulled off two of the most successful rebuilds in recent memory, and they’re still reaping the rewards. Nevertheless, it’s disappointing to watch as so many teams field terrible lineups year after year. Rebuilding doesn’t need to mean tanking, yet the two strategies often seem synonymous.

That’s why I appreciate the work these three clubs have done this winter. None are likely to make the postseason this year, but they aren’t throwing in the towel. I understand that’s a pretty low bar – front offices don’t deserve praise for making a minimal effort – but when so many rebuilding teams aren’t trying at all, I can’t help but respect the ones that do. The Cubs, Diamondbacks, and Pirates have their sights set on 2024 and beyond, but they’re still making moves with the present in mind.

Chicago Cubs

Major Acquisitions: Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer, Brad Boxberger, Tucker Barnhart, Anthony Kay