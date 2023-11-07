Arizona Diamondbacks Outlook for 2023-2024 Free Agency

There are also questions around possible extensions, especially with Zac Gallen, Kevin Ginkel, and rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno.

Starting Pitching

Hazen said that he tried, but failed, to find another starter before the July trade deadline — in fact, his greatest regret of the season was not getting an additional starting pitcher. Correcting that will be an offseason priority. For all the D-backs’ 2023 success, the rotation operated under a thin margin for error, especially after two DFAs and a series of injuries.

Gallen was excellent in the first half but less so in the second and not very good in the postseason with the exception of Game 5 in the World Series. (To be fair, this may be due to the career-high 243.2 innings he threw.) Merrill Kelly does not get enough credit given how good he is, and when the D-backs needed him to step up in the postseason, he did.

Rookie Brandon Pfaadt finally arrived after a homer-filled debut season. That he was so effective in the postseason speaks both to his skill and a bit of luck.

After using those three starters, the D-backs scheduled bullpen games, a move that proved fatal in Game 4 of the World Series.

This will be unsustainable in 2024 as the D-backs will look to repeat their return to postseason play. They should have Tommy Henry (who started 16 games) back from the Injured List, and another option is Ryne Nelson (who started 27 games but moved to the bullpen during the postseason). Lovullo has said that with the exception of Drey Jameson, who underwent Tommy John surgery, all of the roster should be healthy by Spring Training.