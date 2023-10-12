The Arizona Diamondbacks Just Proved They Aren’t Flukes

On Wednesday, the Snakes took out their second division winner in as many series, by sweeping the Dodgers. They now await the winner of the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.

Bats and Brooms: How Did the D-backs Make it to the NLCS?

The 2023 regular season was a roller coaster for the Arizona Diamondback, as they spent parts of the season leading their division, and others out of the playoff race entirely. Ultimately they outlasted the competition in the NL Wild Card race and snuck into the playoff on the second-to-last day of the season.

Landing with the sixth-seed, the D-backs had a favorable path to the NLCS than their Wild Card counterparts in the Miami Marlins. Miami had to play the Philadelphia Phillies in round one, and were quickly handled with a sweep. Meanwhile Arizona got to face off against the much-more vulnerable Milwaukee Brewers, where they handled some business of their own.

After starting in a 3-0 hole in Game 1, and facing a former Cy Young in Corbin Burnes, the Diamondbacks offense came to life, tying the game with a three-run inning in the top of the third, before chasing Burnes by scoring another run in the fourth.

Arizona went on to win that game by a score of 6-3, thanks in large part to their bullpen, which recorded the final 19 outs of the game without giving up a run. Rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched Game 1 and was chased in the third inning. Game 2 brought ace Zac Gallen to the mound and boy did he deliver.

Gallen put the D-backs in a familiar hole, giving up two runs in the bottom of the first inning, but shut the door from there. He allowed just those two runs over six innings pitched and watched his offense put up a run in the fifth and a four-run rally in the sixth to ultimately take the series.