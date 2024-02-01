Top Landing Spots for Evan Longoria To Prolong His Career

Overall, Longoria was essentially a neutral force this past season. He was just barely above replacement level, according to FanGraphs, finishing with 0.1 fWAR. Baseball Reference was a bit kinder, putting him at 0.5 bWAR, while Baseball Prospectus was a little harsher, putting him at a nice, round 0.0.

Entering his age-38 campaign and coming off such a dismal second-half performance, it’s safe to presume Longoria doesn’t have suitors lined up out the door. Still, given his wealth of experience, his capable glove at third base, and the bat he flashed early on in 2023, the three-time All-Star should be able to find a new home – as long as he keeps an open mind.

Last offseason, there were rumors that Longoria strongly preferred to sign with the Rays, Giants, or Diamondbacks. In other words, he wanted to return to one of his former teams or play near his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. He got what he wanted last winter, but the D-backs no longer look like a great landing spot for Longo, nor do the Giants or Rays.

If he wants to prolong his career, here are some places he could wind up instead.

Evan Longoria’s Top Landing Spots

Oakland Athletics

There is real potential for a major league deal here – if Longoria is willing to take it. The Athletics might not be anyone’s first choice (or second, or third, etc.), but it’s not like he’d be locking himself into a long-term deal. Plus, for what it’s worth, Longoria is California born and raised. Oakland isn’t that far from the L.A. area where he grew up.

The A’s added Abraham Toro this offseason, presumably to play the hot corner, but Toro is hardly an insurmountable obstacle. In fact, he and Longoria could share third base duties and play alongside one another, since Toro has such poor career splits against left-handed pitching.