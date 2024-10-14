NLCS Game 2 Best Bets: New York Mets vs Los Angeles Dodgers Picks

Bullpen games are often challenging to handicap. All it takes is one arm not to have their best stuff, and the game can unravel. On the flip side, it’s so tough for an offense to continue to adjust to a new arm every inning. This Dodgers pitching staff shut down an explosive Padres offense in their first game at Petco Park. That’s why it’s tricky: What type of show will we get?

If you were to trust in a bullpen game right now, it’s the Dodgers. The Guardians have the better bullpen, but the Dodgers have a 33 scoreless innings streak. Twelve of those innings have come from the starting pitching, but the bulk of it is this bullpen, which looks as good as any unit in the playoffs. The only unit that can compare is… the Dodgers offense.

Folks, we have to come to grips with this. The Dodgers are the best team left here, and it might not be that close. When everyone in the Dodgers lineup is taking good ABs, the starters are finding their way, and the bullpen is untouchable, AND they are at home, no team in baseball can compete with them.

Flaherty giving the Dodgers seven innings yesterday could not have worked better for a bullpen game. Everyone except Daniel Hudson and Ben Casparius has yet to throw since Friday. Anthony Banda and Ryan Brasier last threw on Wednesday. This bullpen is unconscious right now, and it’s as rested as possible. Both teams also have an off-day tomorrow, so Roberts can go to any arm for as long as he wants.

I love Sean Manaea. He’s made massive changes that have catapulted his stock. The cross-arm delivery is so hard to pick up, and he’s mixing his pitches beautifully. The former San Francisco Giant has plenty of experience against this current Dodgers lineup, but it’s not good.

Through 155 PA, the Dodgers current roster is hitting .286 with a .537 xSLG and a .379 xwOBA. The league average xSLG is .405 and a .315 xwOBA. The quality of the Dodgers’ contact against Manaea in the past is well above average.