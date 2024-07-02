National League Players of the Month: June 2024

Three months into the 2024 MLB season, major storylines are starting to solidify. Bryce Harper and Shohei Ohtani, the favorites in the NL MVP race, are our NL Gold and Silver Medal Hitters of the Month for the second time in a row.

On the other side of the ball, southpaw Cristopher Sánchez has risen from the Bronze Medal in May to claim the top spot on this month’s podium. It should come as little surprise, then, that he is also emerging as a legitimate Cy Young candidate in the National League.

That means the Philadelphia Phillies have the Gold Medal Hitter and the Gold Medal Pitcher of the Month in June. And if you’ve been following along, that shouldn’t surprise you either.

The Phillies (55-29) have the best record in baseball over the first three months of the season, and they’re the only team to have had at least one of our top three hitters and top three pitchers in April, May, and June.