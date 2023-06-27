Detroit Tigers Trade Deadline Guide

The likelihood of this happening is slim, which goes to show how hard it is to move off Baez and his contract. Either way, the Tigers will be stuck paying him for years to come. More likely than not, you just have to cross your fingers, close your eyes, and hope he doesn’t swing on a slider until after 2027.

Rotation Pieces

Travel back in time one year and tell yourself Eduardo Rodriguez would be one of the top arms on the market. Sounds crazy, right? Well, here we are. E-Rod was off to a fantastic start before an injury sidelined him for the past month. Luckily, he’s making rehab starts and very much is in play to be moved at the deadline.

Working under the assumption that Rodriguez will use his player option to become a free agent after this season, teams might view him only as a rental. The other side of the coin, if he comes back and does not look like himself, and opts into his contract, the acquiring team has him for three more years at $49 million. Oh yeah, he has a 10 team no trade clause.

The good news for Detroit, it’s a sellers market. Very few starting pitchers the caliber of E-Rod or better will be available. Harris needs to take advantage, and capitalize bringing back a return that will boost their farm. Baltimore and Arizona need a starter and are oozing with young talent. Braves, Dodgers, and Angels can never be ruled out.

Michael Lorenzen seems like the second starter to be moved. A veteran on a reasonable, expiring deal who can help get you to the playoffs, and fill out the bullpen in the playoffs when you shorten the rotation. This signing is looking better and better considering how desperate teams are for pitching. There should be plenty of interest, and a decent return coming back for Detroit.

Michael Lorenzen's 2 Ks in the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/dv5vPxf9TU — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 25, 2023

Lastly, Matthew Boyd. At the time of writing this, the extent of his injury on June 26th is unknown. Similar to Lorenzen, Boyd can eat some innings, provide some depth, and serve as a lefty teams are always looking for. The return would not be great, but a flyer prospect can never hurt in this situation.