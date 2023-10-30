World Series Game 3 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

On the flip side, we have Max Scherzer. I wanted to go with the full game over in this one (I still think it’s a good bet), but I just have a feeling we get a vintage Max Scherzer performance. His first two starts were in his recovery window as he returned from injury. He had six days of rest before this start, and if he doesn’t perform, it could be his last start of the playoffs. Knowing the psychopath that Max Scherzer is, I think we get 110% of his effort and focus. He’s never truly lacking it, but this is a big step, and I still believe he has one great start left in him.

The Diamondbacks offense is no slouches; it’s doubtful he throws some shutout, but I think he has 5-6 innings of 1-2 run ball in him today. Scherzer has five pitches he can go to, all for strikes, so there isn’t a set game plan like there is for Pfaadt. With the season on the line, I’m putting my faith in the future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer.

In terms of the bullpen, Texas has impressed me. Getting blown out is usually good for the bullpen, as they used their secondary relievers in game 2. Jon Gray is a stud? He looked amazing out of the bullpen. Josh Sborz, the Rangers version of Kevin Ginkel, has yet to pitch this series, and Jose LeClerc has blossomed into a dominant closer. As a Yankee fan, I’m very, VERY familiar with Chapman. He needs his rest, which he has in this one. He might be throwing 103 today. I love the way that it is set up.

The Diamondbacks are undoubtedly good in the back end, but the Rangers clearly know Seawald. A former Mariner, they know the game plan, and they have already attacked him. If the Diamondbacks are winning, and he comes in, this game isn’t over. Thompson didn’t look great in game one, but you won’t hear anything from me about Ginkel. He’s throwing a shutout inning. But that’s okay.

We can talk about home-field advantage, but the Rangers have yet to lose a road playoff game. On the road, they have outscored their opponents 52-21. The road environment does not phase the Rangers. The Diamondbacks were 43-38 at home this year. It’s better at home than on the road, but nothing crazy.

Who do you think wins the World Series? I think the Rangers do, which is what you would be betting here. Whoever takes the 2-1 lead is well set up to win this thing, and I believe that to be Texas. I can hang my hat knowing I trusted Max Scherzer over Brandon Pfaadt. If you think the Diamondbacks win the World Series, I would consider the series odds at a plus price over going with them here. If you like the Rangers, take them to -115.