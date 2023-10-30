Max Scherzer vs. Brandon Pfaadt Could Decide the World Series

Scherzer went from having not made a start since September 12th, to pitching in Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros a little over a month later. Scherzer had a strain of the teres major muscle, which shut him down from throwing for multiple weeks.

Jumping straight into intense postseason competition is not easy, and that certainly showed when Scherzer gave up five runs over four innings pitched in his first start. Scherzer got the ball for Game 7 in his second start, but manager Bruce Bochy had him on a short leash, pulling the veteran with two outs in the third inning in favor of Montgomery out of the pen on short rest.

In this Game 3 start, Bochy might not have the luxury of pulling the hook on Scherzer early, as he has three consecutive games to worry about managing with his bullpen and no clear Game 4 starter.

That is what makes the strategy so fascinating for both of these managers, because they really need length out of their starters, who they clearly don’t trust right now. As we will get to in a minute, Brandon Pfaadt is throwing the ball really went right now, but he still isn’t being allowed to face a lineup three times through.

Could that change though depending on the circumstances of the game? Of course, that is the unpredictable nature of the World Series.

While Pfaadt has shown the flashes, Scherzer is the guy who has done it before and can always find that way to click himself back in. Across eight starts with the Rangers prior to the injury, Scherzer pitched to a 3.20 ERA and went 4-2. There is every chance he finds something and is able to silence the D-backs feisty offense. It is just hard to count on that considering what we have seen lately.